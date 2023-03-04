Aston Villa wins on own goal, Crystal Palace winless in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A first-half own goal has handed Aston Villa a 1-0 victory and kept Crystal Palace winless in 2023 in the English Premier League. Center back Joachim Andersen redirected a Matty Cash cross into his own net in the 27th minute in a clash of mid-table clubs at Villa Park. Wilfried Zaha thought he scored after just four minutes on his return from a hamstring injury but VAR ruled it out for offside. It’s two straight wins for Unai Emery’s team. Palace hasn’t won since New Year’s Eve. Patrick Vieira’s team has gone 10 games overall without a win.

