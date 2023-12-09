Aston Villa topples Arsenal and extends record home win streak

By The Associated Press
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has beaten Arsenal 1-0 to move to within two points of new English Premier League leader Liverpool. Villa made John McGinn’s seventh-minute goal stand up in the latest standout victory for Unai Emery’s high-flying team. They beat defending champion Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday. Arsenal led the standings at the start of the day but could not find a way through a Villa team that is proving to be a match for anyone on home turf. Villa has a club-record 15 straight home wins in the league. Villa is third on the table and a point behind second-placed Arsenal.

