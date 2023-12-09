Aston Villa topples Arsenal and extends record home win streak

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has beaten Arsenal 1-0 to move to within two points of new English Premier League leader Liverpool. Villa made John McGinn’s seventh-minute goal stand up in the latest standout victory for Unai Emery’s high-flying team. They beat defending champion Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday. Arsenal led the standings at the start of the day but could not find a way through a Villa team that is proving to be a match for anyone on home turf. Villa has a club-record 15 straight home wins in the league. Villa is third on the table and a point behind second-placed Arsenal.

