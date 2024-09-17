Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins leaves Champions League game with apparent ankle injury

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been substituted off in the 60th minute with what seemed to be an ankle injury against Young Boys in the Champions League. The England international was shown on the bench soon after with ice strapped to the back of his right ankle. Watkins earlier set up Jacob Ramsey’s goal to give Villa a 2-0 lead against its Swiss opponent. He briefly thought he’d scored a third goal before a video review detected a handball.

