Aston Villa strengthens grip on fourth place in Premier League with 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa strengthened its grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a pulsating 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest. Villa has its sights firmly set on Champions League qualification and a first home league win of 2024 saw the team move five points clear of Tottenham in fifth and eight above Manchester United in sixth. Ollie Watkins’ fourth-minute opener and two goals from Douglas Luiz saw Villa cruise into a 3-0 first-half lead. Forest scared the hosts with goals either side of halftime through Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White. Leon Bailey struck on the hour to give Villa breathing space.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.