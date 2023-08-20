Aston Villa routs struggling Everton 4-0 in Premier League for first win of the season

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa went from losing by four goals in its first game of the season to winning by the same margin in its second. Villa took advantage of poor Everton defending to beat the Toffees 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and hand Unai Emery his biggest win since taking over as manager. Bouncing back from a 5-1 loss at Newcastle last weekend, Villa took a 2-0 lead after goals from captain John McGinn and Douglas Luiz in the first half and then added second-half efforts from Leon Bailey and substitute Jhon Duran.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.