Aston Villa routs Sheffield United 5-0 to return to Premier League’s top 4

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Aston Villa returned to the top four in the Premier League after scoring four goals in the opening 30 minutes in a rampant 5-0 win at last-place Sheffield United. Villa had won just one of its last five games to fall out of the Champions League places but Unai Emery’s team leapfrogged Tottenham into fourth with a dominant display at Bramall Lane. Goals from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans before the half-hour mark decided the game well before the halftime break, with Alex Moreno adding the fifth less than two minutes after the restart. It was Villa’s biggest Premier League away win since 2004.

