Aston Villa moves up to fourth in EPL after win at Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Ollie Watkins’ double has fired Aston Villa back up to fourth in the English Premier League after winning at Fulham 2-1. Villa has moved above Tottenham into the Champions League qualifying places, It dropped out last week after losing to Manchester United 2-1. The teams swapped places again after Spurs suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Watkins took his league tally to 12 after strikes in the 23rd and 56th minutes at Craven Cottage. Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham hope of a comeback with his goal in the 63rd.

