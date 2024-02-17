Aston Villa moves up to fourth in EPL after win at Fulham

By The Associated Press
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven cottage stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Ollie Watkins’ double has fired Aston Villa back up to fourth in the English Premier League after winning at Fulham 2-1. Villa has moved above Tottenham into the Champions League qualifying places, It dropped out last week after losing to Manchester United 2-1. The teams swapped places again after Spurs suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Watkins took his league tally to 12 after strikes in the 23rd and 56th minutes at Craven Cottage. Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham hope of a comeback with his goal in the 63rd.

