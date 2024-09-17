Aston Villa mourns a club great and wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Aston Villa has returned to top-tier European competition after 41 years away with a 3-0 win over Swiss club Young Boys. It was a day after the death of club great Gary Shaw, a forward who won the 1982 European Cup with Villa. Villa’s players wore black armbands to remember Shaw and coach Unai Emery had said before the Champions League game in Switzerland that any win would be dedicated to Shaw.

