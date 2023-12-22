Aston Villa miss chance to go top in draw with late goals and VAR disputes

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has missed a chance to go top of the English Premier League after drawing with visiting Sheffield United 1-1. The game was marked by late goals and more VAR disputes. Villa was superior but couldn’t score and it looked like losing its first home game in 16 matches when Cameron Archer put Sheffield ahead with three minutes remaining. However, Nicolo Zaniolo grabbed a deserved equalizer deep into stoppage time to give Villa a share of the points. The Midlands club sits second on the table, while the point lifts Sheffield off the bottom.

