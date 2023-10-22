Aston Villa hammers West Ham 4-1 in Premier League to maintain 100% home record

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s incredible home form could provide a platform for a run at the Champions League spots in the Premier League this season. A 4-1 hammering of West Ham made it four straight wins and 17 goals in the process for Unai Emery’s team in its four matches at Villa Park so far. Villa moved a point off the top four after nine games and has a couple of players in strong scoring form. Douglas Luiz scored twice and Ollie Watkins added another. They both moved onto five for the campaign. Substitute Leon Bailey also netted for Villa.

