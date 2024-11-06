Aston Villa gives away bizarre penalty for handball to gift Club Brugge the win in Champions League

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Aston Villa gave away an unusual penalty for handball in a 1-0 loss in the Champions League against Club Brugge. It ended Villa’s winning run in the Champions League and was described by Unai Emery as the biggest mistake he had ever seen in his career. Tyrone Mings picked up the ball after receiving a short goal kick from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez early in the second half. Mings apparently thought the ball was not yet in play and walked forward to pick it up. Brugge captain Hans Vanaken converted the penalty in the 52nd minute. Villa had won its first three games.

