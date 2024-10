Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran rewarded with new deal after outstanding start to season

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has signed a new contract that the Premier League team says will keep him at the club until 2030. The Colombia international has made an outstanding start to the season by scoring six goals in all competitions despite making just one start. The 20-year-old Duran has earned a reputation as a super-sub and came off the bench to score the winner as Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League last week. Duran’s new deal comes less than two years since he joined Villa from MLS team Chicago Fire for around $23 million in January 2023.

