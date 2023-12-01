Aston Villa files complaint to UEFA over Legia Warsaw conduct and fan violence

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has filed a complaint with UEFA over the conduct of Legia Warsaw officials and the “unprecedented violence” of the Polish team’s fans outside Villa Park. Police arrested 46 Legia supporters after “90 minutes of sustained violence” Thursday night when 1,000 Polish fans arrived to the stadium but weren’t given their tickets to the Europa Conference League game. The Warsaw club had been upset that local officials who license all stadium events required the ticket allocation be reduced from 1,700 to 1,000 in response to disorder by Legia fans at an Oct. 5 game against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

