Aston Villa equalizes late to draw at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Douglas Luiz grabbed a late equalizer as Aston Villa snatched a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the English Premier League to keep its aim of European qualification on track. Ivan Toney looked to have secured a 100th win for Thomas Frank as Brentford manager with his 20th goal of the season in the 65th minute. But Villa has yet to not score in a match since Unai Emery was appointed manager last October and Luiz kept up that record with a close-range finish in the 87th. Villa stayed in sixth place and is two points behind Tottenham in fifth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.