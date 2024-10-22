Aston Villa enjoying dream start to first Champions League campaign as Duran seals 3rd straight win

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Three straight wins, no goals conceded and top of the league on maximum points. Aston Villa’s first ever appearance in the Champions League couldn’t be going any better. Villa’s 2-0 home win over Bologna on Tuesday maintained the 100% start to the English team’s first campaign in Europe’s top competition since 1983. Villa captain John McGinn was one of the scorers against Bologna at a rocking Villa Park and says “what we are building here is amazing.” Villa opened with a 3-0 win at Swiss outsider Young Boys and then beat German giant Bayern Munich 1-0 in its first home game of the revamped competition. Villa is in first place and no other team has nine points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.