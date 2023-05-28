Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after beating Brighton 2-1

BIRMINGHAM. England (AP) — Aston Villa has ended its 13-year European exile after a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League. First-half strikes from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins ensured Villa finished the season in seventh place. Villa secured its highest Premier League finish for 13 years, and with it a route into the Europa Conference League. Brighton had already sealed sixth and the Europa League so all eyes were on the hosts.

