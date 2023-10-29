Aston Villa cruises to 3-1 victory over Luton in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa maintained its strong start to the season with a dominating 3-1 victory over Premier League newcomers Luton. The win was Villa’s fifth in six league games and leaves the club four points behind leader Tottenham. Luton remains in the relegation zone in 18th place with five points from 10 games and one point from safety.

