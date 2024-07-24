Aston Villa confirms the sale of France winger Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has confirmed the sale of France winger Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad for a reported fee of around $65 million. The 25-year-old Diaby only moved to Villa Park last summer for a reported club-record fee and scored 10 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, helping Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League. Diaby had previously spent four years at Bayer Leverkusen before linking up again with Emery, who had managed the forward at Paris Saint-Germain. His latest move will see him team up with compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Al-Ittihad, under head coach Laurent Blanc, is aiming to improve on a fifth-place finish last season.

