Aston Villa calls for an investigation after Ollie Watkins says he was abused by a Brentford fan

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Aston Villa has called for an investigation after striker Ollie Watkins said he was abused by a Brentford fan. Watkins used to play for Brentford and scored the winning goal in Villa’s 2-1 victory at GTech Community Stadium on Sunday. Watkins is an England international and left Brentford for Villa in 2020. He struck his winning goal in the 85th minute. His celebrations sparked an on-field melee and Ezri Konsa and Saman Ghoddos were shown yellow cards. Brentford manager Thomas Frank later described Watkins as “a top person of top integrity.” Both Brentford and Villa had players sent off. Ben Mee was red carded in the 71st and Boubacar Kamara shown red in stoppage time.

