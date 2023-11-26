Aston Villa beats injury-hit Tottenham 2-1 to move just 2 points off the lead in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa has come from behind to win 2-1 at injury-hit Tottenham and move two points off the lead in the Premier League. Ollie Watkins found space at the heart of a makeshift Spurs defense to roll a shot into the bottom corner in the 61st minute. It was his seventh league goal of the season and completed the turnaround by Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was a third straight loss for Tottenham. Villa climbed to fourth place and tied on points with Liverpool in third. Tottenham is two points behind Villa in fifth. Giovani lo Celso opened the scoring for Tottenham and Pau Torres equalized.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.