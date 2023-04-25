Aston Villa beats Fulham 1-0, moves up to 5th in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Tyrone Mings scored to help Aston Villa continue its rise up the Premier League in a 1-0 win against Fulham. After struggling earlier in the season Villa is now up to fifth in the standings and in contention to qualify for the Europa League. It has been a remarkable turnaround under Unai Emery, who replaced Steven Gerrard in October after the team had managed only two league wins and sat one place above the relegation zone. Mings’ 21st-minute header at Villa Park proved enough to extend Villa’s unbeaten run to 10 games.

