Aston Villa beats Burnley after dramatic late penalty

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Douglas Luiz has scored an 89th-minute penalty to send Aston Villa past Burnley 3-2 in the English Premier League. Villa looked set to drop two points after twice taking the lead at Villa Park. That was until Luiz’s late spot kick. The win moved Villa up to second on the table and level on points with leader Liverpool after playing a game more. The Midlands club has been the surprise of the season but has suffered over the Christmas holidays after drawing against bottom-placed Sheffield United and throwing away a two-goal lead in defeat to Manchester United.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.