Aston Villa beats Arsenal, ‘lucky’ Liverpool leads the EPL and more misery for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Unai Emery has come back to haunt Arsenal as Aston Villa cut down another English Premier League title challenger to size. A 1-0 win at Villa Park set a new club record of 15 straight home victories in the league and moved Emery’s team to within two points of new league leader Liverpool. Emery was fired by Arsenal in 2019. Arsenal led the league at the start of the day and dropped to second and a point behind Liverpool. Liverpool pulled off a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace. Mo Salah’s equalizer was his 200th goal for Liverpool and 150th in the league, putting him in the all-time top 10. Manchester United was stunned at home by Bournemouth 3-0, prompting jeers and boos at fulltime.

