Aston Villa beats Arsenal 2-0 as Emery damages Gunners’ title hopes in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Unai Emery damaged his former team’s title hopes again as Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-0 to leave Manchester City top of the Premier League. Both goals came late after Villa had soaked up Arsenal’s pressure for much of the game, with Leon Bailey putting his team ahead in the 84th and Ollie Watkins adding the second on a counterattack two minutes later. Arsenal became the second title challenger to falter in the span of a few hours after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Anfield earlier in the day. That leaves defending champion Man City in full control of the title race as it leads both teams by two points with six games left to play.

