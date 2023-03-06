Aston Martin looking like “Awesome Martin” after great start

With re-branding commonplace in Formula One this Aston Martin team might consider calling itself “Awesome Martin” after a stunning start to the season at Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Fernando Alonso showed his talent is not fading at the advanced age of 41 by finishing third to give the Spanish driver a 99th podium in his team debut. Although Alonso impressed in pre-season testing, when his teammate Lance Stroll was recovering from injury, he still felt he was dreaming after only his second podium since 2014. Red Bull already seems too far ahead with a dominant Max Verstappen leading an 1-2 ahead of Sergio Perez. But could Aston Martin jump past Mercedes and Ferrari to become the main challenger?

