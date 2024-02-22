Association representing Canadian women’s team files lawsuit against Canada Soccer

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Soccer Players’ Association, which represents the Canadian women’s team, has filed a $40 million lawsuit against 15 current and former board members of Canada Soccer alleging “negligence and breach of fiduciary duty.” The association’s statement of claim was filed Tuesday in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. At the heart of the lawsuit is the controversial 2018 agreement Canada Soccer signed with Canadian Soccer Business, which gives Canada Soccer’s marketing and sponsorship rights over to the CSB in exchange for an annual fee. The lawsuit alleges the CSB deal “has created and continues to create serious risk to the ability of Canada Soccer to carry out its mandate.”

