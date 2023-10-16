Assistant coach Alyssa Nakken interviews for Giants manager position

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford (35) embraces assistant coach Alyssa Nakken before an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Lam]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in April 2022, has interviewed for the Giants managerial vacancy. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Sunday night that Nakken had gone through a first-round interview last week. The 33-year-old Nakken, a softball star at Sacramento State from 2009-2012, has been a coach on the Giants staff since Kapler hired her in January 2020.

