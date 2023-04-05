Assault case dismissed against former Nebraska coach Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The felony assault case against former Nebraska interim head coach and assistant Mickey Joseph was dismissed because the alleged victim refuses to testify. Joseph had faced a charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation in connection with a November domestic disturbance at the Lincoln home where he and his wife, Priscilla Joseph, lived. A preliminary hearing was scheduled, but prosecutor Erica Pruess told Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley the alleged victim said in an email she wouldn’t testify. Pruess said authorities were unsuccessful in their attempt to serve a summons requiring the alleged victim to appear.

