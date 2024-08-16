Aspas caps eventful game with late winner as Celta Vigo beats Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Iago Aspas avoided an early red card thanks to a video review, had a goal chalked off just before halftime and then capped an eventful game by scoring Celta Vigo’s winner against Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league on Friday. The 37-year-old Aspas was the focal point for Celta for much of last season and picked up where he left off in its opening game, netting in the 84th minute to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts. Las Palmas was playing Sevilla later.

