Asked about seeking IOC presidency, track head Seb Coe says ‘of course I’m going to consider this’

PARIS (AP) — Olympic running champion and insider Sebastian Coe said “of course I’m going to consider this,” when asked Sunday if he would put his name forward to replace Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee. The World Athletics president and Olympic gold medalist who organized the 2012 London Games long has been viewed as a possible replacement for Bach, who announced Saturday that he would be stepping down in 2025. Coe is 67 — an age that could work against him in an election. Despite his deep ties with the Olympic movement, he might be considered an outsider candidate given some of the positions he’s taken on topics as diverse as doping, the Russian war against Ukraine and paying athletes.

