Asian Tour begins its International Series with a strong LIV contingent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Asian Tour starts its International Series in Oman this week and it looks like a LIV Golf event minus the team scores. LIV has 21 players in the field. Some are under contract to play the series that is funded by LIV. It’s also a rare chance for them to get world ranking points. That might not matter for the Masters, but it could help secure a top-100 ranking if it helps for the PGA Championship in May. In other golf news, Angel Cabrera is making his first PGA Tour Champions start since getting released from prison in August.

