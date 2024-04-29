Asian soccer body set to end presidential term limits in latest pushback on anti-corruption reforms

GENEVA (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation could soon abolish term limits for its president and other elected officials, according to a proposal seen by the Associated Press. It would be the latest move by international sports bodies toward easing anti-corruption rules and letting leaders stay in office. Qatar and Saudi Arabia are among four AFC members who are proposing to end term limits when the Asian soccer body meets in Bangkok next month ahead of the FIFA Congress there on May 17. That would open the door for AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain to keep the job, and his status as a FIFA vice president, after his current term ends in 2027.

