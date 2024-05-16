Asian soccer body scraps 12-year limit for senior officials and lets Sheikh Salman stay beyond 2027

Asian soccer leaders can have unlimited years in power. The Asian Football Confederation has voted to scrap 12-year term limits for senior elected officials that are key pillar of reforms passed after the corruption crisis that rocked FIFA in 2015. Saudi Arabia and Qatar were among four of the 47 AFC members who put the proposal to their annual congress. Only Australia and Jordan voted “No.” The vote win lets AFC president Sheikh Salman of Bahrain seek re-election in 2027 when he had been due to step down after 14 years in office.

