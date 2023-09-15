Asian soccer body cancels long-term broadcast deal ahead of Champions League and Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A broadcast rights deal signed in 2018 that promised to secure the financial future of Asian soccer for 10 years has been terminated. The announcement comes only days before Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema start the group stage of the Asian Champions League with their Saudi Arabian clubs. It’s also four months before the next men’s Asian Cup starts. The Asian Football Confederation says its exclusive deal through 2028 with Football Marketing Asia has been canceled “with immediate effect.” FMA was a partnership of agencies from China and Switzerland. The termination follows two weeks after Africa’s soccer body terminated its long-term broadcast deal.

