Asian soccer announces new broadcast partner days after terminating previous 10-year deal

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Asian soccer’s governing body has announced its new broadcast rights partner. The deal comes three days after the Asian Football Confederation terminated a previous exclusive deal five years early. The AFC says Asia Football Group is now its exclusive rights holder through 2028. The AFC gave no details about its new Dubai-registered partner’s investors or executive managers. The Malaysia-based AFC last week terminated its 10-year rights deal with Football Marketing Asia. That was a partnership between agencies in China and Switzerland which also had offices in Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.