Asian Cup host Qatar happier with draw after losing World Cup debut

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Asian Cup host Qatar will be undoubtedly happier about its draw six months after a losing debut at the World Cup it staged. Qatar is the defending champion after winning the 2019 Asian Cup and has been placed in a group containing China, Tajikistan and Lebanon, which should be easier to navigate. Qatar will stage the tournament in January-February. Three Asian teams reached the World Cup round of 16. Japan, which has the record of four Asian titles, is in Group D with two Southeast Asian opponents in Vietnam and Indonesia as well as 2007 winner Iraq. South Korea last lifted the trophy in 1960 and will face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain under new coach Jurgen Klinsmann. One-time champ Australia is in Group B with Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

