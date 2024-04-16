Asian CL semifinal postponed in United Arab Emirates after flooding caused by heavy rain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first leg of the Asian Champions League semifinal between Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal has been postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday after torrential rain brought floods to the host country. The Asian Football Confederation made the decision after thunderstorms pounded the UAE, flooding out portions of major highways and closing roads and bridges. The UAE’s national federation had earlier called off all local soccer games. The game is now set to be played at 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.The AFC said it was “keeping in view the safety of all fans, players and stakeholders” in pushing the game back 24 hours.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.