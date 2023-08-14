Asian Champions League to relaunch with fewer teams and more prize money in 2024-25 season

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Champions League will be rebranded in 2024 with fewer teams and a three-fold increase in prize money for the winner. The Asian Football Confederation says a 24-team AFC Champions League Elite will start in the 2024-25 season and award $12 million to the winner. The prize money for the winner is $4 million this season, with 40 teams entering a group stage split between east and west regions. The lineup includes the past two champions of Saudi Arabia. Al Ittihad has signed Karim Benzema and Al Hilal is closing in on a deal for Neymar.

