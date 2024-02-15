Asian champion Qatar and African champion Ivory Coast rise into top 40 of FIFA men’s rankings

ZURICH (AP) — Asian Cup winner Qatar and new African champion Ivory Coast moved up into the top 40 of the FIFA men’s world rankings. Qatar retaining its Asian title fueled a rise of 21 places to No. 37 which is its highest in the rankings’ 32-year history. Ivory Coast moved up 10 to No. 39. Ivory Coast was No. 12 in 2013. The top 10 is led by 2022 World Cup winner Argentina and stayed unchanged as South American and European teams have not played competitive games this year. France is No. 2 and England is No. 3.

