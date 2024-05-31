Ashton Wilson doubles 3 times and hits his first homer of season in Florida’s 5-2 win over Huskers

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ashton Wilson doubled three times and hit his first home run for Florida, and the Gators opened the NCAA Stillwater Regional with a 5-2 victory over Nebraska. Wilson made just his fifth start of the season, all since May 16, after transferring from Charleston Southern. His two-run double in the third gave the Gators the lead for good, and his homer in the ninth put them up three runs. Freshman starter Liam Peterson allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Big Ten pitcher of the year Brett Sears took his first loss after giving up three runs in five innings.

