Ashton Lambie is pursuing the America’s Cup while his wife Chris Birch aims for outer space

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pushing boundaries and going fast was always in the sporting DNAs of cyclists Ashton Lambie and Chris Birch, whether it was speeding around velodromes or across the gravel backroads of the Great Plains. Ultimately, they had hoped to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. When that road ended, the married couple began pursuing frontiers that many dream of and few reach. Birch graduated from NASA astronaut training in March and is aiming for outer space. Lambie is still pedaling, but now it’s while he’s flying over the tops of waves on the Mediterranean in a fantastical-looking sloop named Patriot as he pursues the America’s Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.