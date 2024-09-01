Ashton Jeanty rushes for school records of six TDs and 267 yards and Boise State wins 56-45

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for school records of six touchdowns and 267 yards and Boise State overcame Georgia Southern 56-45 on Saturday in a season opener. Spencer Danielson, who coached the Broncos’ final four games last season and went 3-1, picked up his first win without the interim tag. Jeanty gave Boise State its first points with a 77-yard score and finished his scoring with a 75-yarder that gave the Broncos a 42-37 lead 13 seconds after the Eagles had gone on top with 13 1/2 minutes left in the game.

