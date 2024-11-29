Ashton Jeanty rushes for 226 yards, Boise State beats Oregon State 34-18

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown, Maddux Madsen threw for two TDs and rushed for one, and No. 11 Boise State defeated Oregon State 34-18. Jeanty’s performance moved him into fifth place among FBS all-time single-season rushing leaders, leaving him 54 yards behind fourth-place Marcus Allen. Jeanty trails record-holder Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988, by 340 yards with at least two more games guaranteed. Boise State (11-1, No. 11 CFP) remains the top-ranked conference leader among the Group of Five teams vying for the automatic bid in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

