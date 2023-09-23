Ashton Jeanty rushes for 205 yards, 2 touchdowns, Boise State edges San Diego State 34-31

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ashton Jeanty rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two touchdowns and Boise State defeated San Diego State 34-31 in a Mountain West Conference opening game. Jeanty also recovered the onside kick after San Diego State scored in the final minute. Taylen Green threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Broncos won its 24th-straight conference opener, 13 in the MWC. Jalen Mayden threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a score for the Aztecs. Jeanty’s second touchdown came with two minutes left but the Aztecs responded quickly with Mayden scoring on a 10-yard run with 42 seconds to go.

