Ashton Jeanty runs for 259 yards and 4 TDs, No. 25 Boise State beats Washington State 45-24

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns, Matt Lauter had four catches for 96 yards and two scores and No. 25 Boise State surged past Washington State 45-24 on Saturday night. Playing its first game as a ranked team since 2020, Boise State (3-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter against its future Pac-12 Conference rival. Washington State (4-1) had no answer for Jeanty — and no ground game of its own. Jeanty, who entered the game leading the nation in rushing yards per game with 195.3, wasted little time pilling up the yards. On Boise State’s fifth play from scrimmage, he broke four tackles around the line of scrimmage before outracing the rest of the defense on a 64-yard TD run. He finished with 26 carries and had a 7-yard reception.

