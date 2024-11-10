Ashton Jeanty runs for 209 yards and 3 TDs, No. 12 Boise State holds off Nevada 28-21

By JASON CHATRAW The Associated Press
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) hand the ball off to running back Dylan Riley (24) against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Conner]

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns and No. 12 Boise State held off upset-minded Nevada 28-21 on Saturday night for its seventh straight victory. Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West) remained in strong position among the Group of Five teams vying for the automatic bid to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos’ lone loss was a 37-34 setback at now-No. 1 Oregon. Boise State’s offense sputtered until the fourth quarter when Maddux Madsen engineered a 10-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Nevada (3-8, 0-5) appeared headed for a score before Sean Dollars fumbled on the 1 and the Broncos recovered in the end zone.

