Ashton Jeanty runs for 209 yards and 3 TDs, No. 12 Boise State holds off Nevada 28-21

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns and No. 12 Boise State held off upset-minded Nevada 28-21 on Saturday night for its seventh straight victory. Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West) remained in strong position among the Group of Five teams vying for the automatic bid to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos’ lone loss was a 37-34 setback at now-No. 1 Oregon. Boise State’s offense sputtered until the fourth quarter when Maddux Madsen engineered a 10-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Nevada (3-8, 0-5) appeared headed for a score before Sean Dollars fumbled on the 1 and the Broncos recovered in the end zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.