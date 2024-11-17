Ashton Jeanty runs for 159 yards and 3 TDs as No. 13 Boise State beats San Jose State 42-21

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as No. 13 Boise State beat San Jose State 42-21 for its eighth straight win. Boise State can clinch a spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game if UNLV loses to San Diego State later Saturday. The Broncos, whose only loss this season was to top-ranked Oregon, remain on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff if they win the conference title.

