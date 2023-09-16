Ashton Jeanty ran for 3 TDs to help Boise State beat North Dakota 42-18

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for TDs of 2, 1, and 1 yards and Boise State beat North Dakota 42-18 to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1997. Boise State had lost back-to-back games to open a season for the first time since 2005, when the Broncos dropped road games at then-No. 13 Georgia and at Oregon State to fall to 0-2. Eric McAlister caught six passes for 143 yards a two touchdowns and Jambres Dubar ran for 62 yards on 10 carries for Boise State. Jeanty finished with 16 carries for 43 yards. Jeanty capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 6:15 left in the second quarter and added a 1-yard TD with 28 seconds remaining to make it 21-6 at halftime.

