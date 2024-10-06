Ashton Jeanty, Maddux Madsen power No. 21 Boise State past Utah State, 62-30

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 13 first-half carries, Maddux Madsen passed for 256 yards and three TDs and No. 21 Boise State beat Utah State 62-30 on Saturday night in the Mountain West opener for both team. Jeanty became only the eighth FBS running back since 1996 to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing five games into a season, a list that includes Ricky Williams and Leonard Fournette. Boise State (4-1) won its eighth straight against the Aggies (1-4), racing to a 49-17 halftime lead. Jeanty set the tone on Boise State’s first play from scrimmage with a 63-yard touchdown run, and he added a 75-yarder. Utah State’s Jalen Royals had a career-high 211 yards receiving, including two TDs.

