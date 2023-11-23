Ashton Hardaway scores 17 points, hits 5 3s to help Memphis beat Michigan 71-67 as coaches return

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Ashton Hardaway hit the first five 3-pointers of his collegiate career in scoring 17 points and helped Memphis hold off Michigan 71-67 Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis with both head coaches making their first appearances on the bench this season. Juwan Howard, recovering from heart surgery on Sept. 15, was an observer while Phil Martelli continued to serve as interim head coach. Penny Hardaway was back for Memphis after returning from a three-game suspension resulting from recruiting violations. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for Michigan before fouling out with 2:39 left.

